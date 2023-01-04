Some strong winds are being forecast for many parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast tomorrow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, winds are supposed to pick up Thursday afternoon and into the night.

Areas on the east Island between Campbell River and Duncan can expect to see wind speeds of 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 kilometres per hour for sections near the Strait of Georgia.

The same wind speeds are being forecasted for areas between Powell River and Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.

Stronger winds are predicted for the North Island. The weather agency says winds of 90 kilometres per hour gusting to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Sointula.

Winds are supposed to pick up tonight and reach their strongest late afternoon tomorrow.

Environment Canada says loose objects may be tossed in the wind and there is a possibility for power outages.

Winds are supposed to start easing on the south Island first, and the rest of the areas to follow that night.