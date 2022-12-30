Noah and Olivia.

The two names top the charts for most common given to newborns this year.

Both names are familiar since they have been in the top ten most popular names every year since 2017.

Olivia has had a far more dynastic run as the most popular girl’s name every year since 2009 – except for 2015 when it was two babies short of the title. It’s been the most common name overall eight times through that span, in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The rest of the top six were also at the top of last year’s list – Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, and Emma. Newcomers to this year’s top ten were Lucas, Leo, and Sofia.

The baby bump from the pandemic also appears to be on the decline, with the number of babies born down to 37,801 as of December 8th, compared to around 40,000 through that period in 2021.

The full list and name count hasn’t been released yet, since the year isn’t quite complete.