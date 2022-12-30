Coast FM was able to catch up with Sechelt Mayor John Henderson, just before the turn of the calendar.

Despite the challenges facing the district, Henderson remains optimistic about the new year.

“It is likely to be quite a challenging year. Certainly the economics of interest rates and inflation are all a really worrisome scenario. I think we have be prepared to respond to those things,” says Henderson. “Figuring out how to find the balance between keeping things affordable while delivering the [district] services, that’s going to be a big challenge, but we’ll get it done.”

Henderson says coming up, he’s excited for some solutions for the water supply problem, along with working on some plans to tackle housing and safety issues in the community.

You can hear the full conversation with more details from Henderson about the state of the District heading into 2023, below.