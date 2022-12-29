Sunshine coast RCMP are looking for a man who slashed a victim in the hand with a knife after a confrontation.

The incident happened early this morning in an underground parking garage in Sechelt.

It happened at around 4:30 am in the 56-hundred block of Wharf Avenue.

The suspect is described as around 5-foot-5 of stocky build. He’s said to have short stubble in a beard and mustache and is missing teeth. These photos were retrieved by RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.