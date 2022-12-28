RCMP in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old last heard from in Port Alberni.

Connor Beckett has not been heard from since Dec. 23, according to police, and was reported missing on Dec. 27.

Before he was reported missing, he has living at a youth shelter in Nanaimo. He had told his family that he would spend Christmas with them at their home in Bowser, but he did not arrive as scheduled, according to police.

He was last heard from in Port Alberni, according to police. They say his parents deposited some money into his bank account, but it has not been withdrawn to date and calls and texts to his phone have not been answered.

His family told investigators that this behaviour is out of character for their son and they are very concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

Beckett is described as a white youth, around five feet eight inches tall and 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Beckett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2022-44998.