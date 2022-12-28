The B.C. government is trying to make the residential tenancy branch more efficient at settling disputes by upping its budget and staffing.

Both the budget and staffing will be increased by 40 per cent, which will mean 50 new full-time employees.

“Renters and landlords have been clear that the current residential tenancy dispute resolution process isn’t working fast enough to address their needs,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing in a release.

“We hear you and we are taking action to speed up service and strengthen enforcement to address things like repeat or serious offences like illegal evictions, so renters and landlords can get the fair treatment and timely support they deserve.”

This will double the size of the compliance and enforcement unit.

Their job is to investigate complaints and take action on repeat or serious residential tenancy offences, such as illegal evictions.

Provincial officials said this will make sure people are getting fair treatment and will allow them to intervene earlier and prevent the need for hearings in the first place.

“Not only will this new investment alleviate financial concerns for landlords by allowing them to solve rental disputes faster, but it will also ensure that their unit is available to provide housing to people in B.C. at a time when it’s needed most,” said David Hutniak, CEO, LandlordBC in a release.