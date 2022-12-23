As we are continuing to feel the effects of the second winter storm, multiple flights across Vancouver and the Southern B.C. region have been canceled.

WestJet released an update announcing that they have canceled all scheduled arriving and departing flights from the Vancouver International Airport, starting from 11:50 P.M. till the late afternoon today.

Abbotsford International Airport, Victoria International Airport, Nanaimo Airport, and Comox Airport all have had flight cancellations as well, with Comox suffering six cancellations for all of today.

Diederik Pen, WestJet’s Chief Operations Officer says that they are taking a proactive and measured approach to protect their operations and prioritize recovery flying this weekend.

“The prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple regions across Canada are unlike anything we’ve experienced,” said Pen. With the additional storms forecasted to impact British Columbia, Southern Ontario and Quebec, we are taking a proactive and measured approach to protect our operations and prioritize recovery flying this weekend.”

In total, 126 flights across five airports have been impacted by the cancellations, with 22 from last night, and 104 from today.