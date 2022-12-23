The City of Nanaimo is warning residents to stay off the ice on local lakes and ponds.

“It’s so tempting to get out your skates and hit the ponds, however, we are asking the community to please stay safe and avoid a potential accident,” says Mayor Leonard Krog.

The city is reminding residents to never assume ice on a body of water is safe to cross on, and to not consider ice a shortcut across a lake.

Instead, residents are encouraged to use ice rinks, such as the one at the Frank Crane Arena.

Signs have been posted at local lakes warning residents of thin ice.