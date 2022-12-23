A couple of ATM machines were attempted to be stolen early this morning on the Sunshine Coast.

Madeira Park was the location of the two attempts, which happened between 5:00 am and 6:00 am. Thieves tried to steal a machine at the Sunshine Coast Credit Union and did steal part of a machine at the Grasshopper Pub.

Police identify the thieves as having driven a dark-coloured, 1st Generation Ford F-250 or F-350 pick-up truck.

If you have any information or video of the area, you’re asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line.