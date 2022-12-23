Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsSunshine Coast RCMP Looking for Suspects in Attempted ATM Thefts
News

Sunshine Coast RCMP Looking for Suspects in Attempted ATM Thefts

By Nicholas Arnold
Photo from Sunshine Coast RCMP

A couple of ATM machines were attempted to be stolen early this morning on the Sunshine Coast.

Madeira Park was the location of the two attempts, which happened between 5:00 am and 6:00 am. Thieves tried to steal a machine at the Sunshine Coast Credit Union and did steal part of a machine at the Grasshopper Pub.

Police identify the thieves as having driven a dark-coloured, 1st Generation Ford F-250 or F-350 pick-up truck.

If you have any information or video of the area, you’re asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like

In The News

Coast FM