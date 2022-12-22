If you need a place to stay during the cold and snow this season, the City of Nanaimo is reminding you of its warming shelters.

Risebridge is open 24 hours a day to offer services during extreme cold. They can assist 50 individuals at a time, seven days per week. Regular warming hours are 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

7-10 Club Society at St. Paul’s Anglican Church operates from 7 am to 7 pm during extreme cold and can assist 30-40 people at one time. It’s open Monday to Friday, and regular warming hours are 10 am to 7 pm.

Unitarian Shelter offers 27 overnight shelter beds and during extreme cold, and offers daytime warming center services to their shelter guests only.

Salvation Army has 35 overnight shelter beds and daytime access only for existing shelter guests.

Samaritan Place has added five additional beds during extreme cold in addition to their existing 14 beds.

St Peter’s Winter Shelter now has 36 beds, open 8 pm to 7:30 am.

Yesterday, the Beban social center opened as a warming space to help meet the needs of residents during the cold weather.