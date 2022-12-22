A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast as more snow is on the way, followed by rain.

The next round of snow is forecast to begin tonight with accumulations of five centimetres, and travel conditions may be challenging on Friday morning.

The snow is expected to become mixed with ice pellets overnight on southern regions of the island.

Friday’s forecast calls for snow, becoming rain mixed with wet snow in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of freezing rain late Friday morning and afternoon.

From this evening until Friday night, from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

Rain is forecast for Saturday as the temperature rises to six degrees.

For Northern Vancouver Island, the forecast also calls for strong southeast winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 over exposed coastal areas.