With severe winter weather still affecting Western Canada, several WestJet flights have been impacted.

In the Comox Valley Airport, one flight to Calgary got delayed today and another to Vancouver got canceled.

Asides from one canceled flight to Vancouver, all other WestJet flights from Comox are still scheduled for tomorrow.

47 flights scheduled for departure today from Vancouver have either been delayed/canceled.

WestJet made an update today saying that re-accommodation options are limited, where available options will be communicated through email.

- Advertisement -

If you have confirmed travel between now and December 26th, and would like to proactively cancel a flight-only reservation, WestJet says that can be done through the refund form.