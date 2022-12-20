Many flights out of Vancouver Island and South Coast airports have been interrupted after snowfall blanketed areas from Victoria to Campbell River and the Lower Mainland.

Arriving travellers at Vancouver International Airport are reporting they have waited for hours on the tarmac to deplane and crews are working frantically to get their luggage.

As of 7:30 a.m. there were no flights leaving the airport, however, it seems some flights are moving now with others delayed or cancelled.

On Vancouver Island, flights leaving the Comox Valley Airport to both Vancouver and Calgary have been cancelled until at least Air Canada’s 3:20 p.m. flight to Vancouver.

Currently, WestJet flight WJA3052 is scheduled to fly to Vancouver at 5:15 p.m.

Two Pacific Coastal flights out of the Campbell River Airport have been cancelled, and three flights until 3:35 p.m. are cancelled leaving Nanaimo Airport.

Flights from Victoria International Airport to Calgary, Vancouver and Kelowna have also been cancelled today.

Airport staff at multiple airports are advising passengers to check directly with their airline about flight status before leaving for the airport.

With files from Wendy Gray, Vista Radio