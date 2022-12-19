Nanaimo has been busy preparing streets and roads for the heavy snow forecast tonight.

Throughout the weekend, crews were preparing roads, and plowed priority routes last night.

As more snow continues to fall, plows will also continue, with the city encouraging drivers to be prepared for the road conditions later today and this week.

The City says that for those walking and cycling, make sure to wear high-visibility clothing or a light so vehicles can see you, and pedestrians should wait till a vehicle stops completely before crossing.

The weather will warm up later in the week, with rain expected for Christmas.