After last season was cut short, the Snowbirds have released their schedule ahead of the new year.

The schedule features a majority of stops in Canada, with two in the U.S. There will only be one B.C. stop in Abbotsford from Aug. 11 to 13.

The Snowbirds said in a Facebook post Wednesday that “Canadian summers are quite short, and [they] sadly don’t have the time to do the whole country in one year.”

Planners and coordinators are working to include the territories in the near future, but do not have anything planned for the north in 2023.

The schedule comes after a shortened 2022 season for the team. Shows in Ontario, Quebec and cities in California were cancelled after an incident with one of the CT-114 aircraft in Fort St. John.

An improperly built oil filter caused the engine to fail while the plane’s landing gear was being retracted, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

The plane sustained heavy damage, but the pilot was uninjured. The team was grounded while the problem was investigated.

The season will kick off on June 3 and 4 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Spring training will be held in Comox between mid-April and mid-May.