The four most dangerous intersections on Vancouver Island last year are in Nanaimo and Duncan.

So says ICBC who’ve released their crash stats from 2021.

The most dangerous spot is where Aulds Road intersects the Island Highway and Highway 19, with 128 crashes between the two intersections.

Duncan is second with the intersection at Trunk Road and the Trans Canada Highway leading to 58 crashes over the year.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in 2021

Aulds Road & Island Hwy. N – Nanaimo – 74 crashes Trans-Canada Hwy. & Trunk Road – Duncan – 58 Bowen Road & Island Hwy. N – Nanaimo – 56 Aulds Road & Nanaimo Pky. – Nanaimo – 54 Blanshard St. & Saanich Rd. – Saanich – 53 Douglas St. & Saanich Rd. – Saanich – 52 Millstream Rd. & Trans Canada Hwy. – Langford – 52 McKenzie Ave. & Quadra St. – Saanich – 49 Jingle Pot Rd. & Nanaimo Pky. – Nanaimo – 47 Enterprise St. & Island Hwy. N – Nanaimo – 46

In other communities, the most dangerous intersection in the Comox Valley is at Lerwick and Ryan Roads, which saw 40 incidents. In Campbell River, it is at Dogwood and the Island Highway, which saw 18 incidents.

Crashes, on the whole, were up last year with 9,900 across the island, which is still lower than the five-year average of 11,000.

The Island is the second highest region of crashes, behind the Lower Mainland, which had a majority with 65,000 incidents throughout the year.