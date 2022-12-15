An arrest warrant has been issued for a violent offender with close ties to Nanaimo.

Peter Alexander is a 38-year-old man, wanted on an outstanding warrant from Port Alberni and involved in several ongoing investigations in Nanaimo.

The warrant stems from an incident in February where he was found in possession of illegal drugs and a replica handgun.

He was released from custody on conditions but has not complied with them which has lead to the warrant.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line.