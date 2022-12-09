A safe consumption site may be designated a nuisance under the city’s bylaws.

Nanaimo Area Network of Drug Users (NANDU) located on Nicol Street may face fines because of the designation.

On December 5th, Nanaimo City Council said it ‘fully supports and recognizes the 2016 Ministerial Order and the mandate of the Health Board to provide as many Overdose Prevention Services as required in locations they deem necessary to respond to the health emergency.’

However, council is still calling on Island Health to ‘take necessary steps to support the site and to mitigate the impact on the community.’

According to the NANDU Facebook page, its purpose is to “reduce illicit drug poisoning deaths, illness, the corruption of our law enforcement, drug related crime, gang violence and the market for illicit drugs.”

NANDU did not respond to an inquiry regarding the council’s decision at time of writing.

The mayor’s office did not respond to inquiry regarding motivation behind the council statement at time of writing.