Some Shaw Telecommunications customers are without service today with outages in mid-Island towns and cities.

The company is reporting a loss of service on Mudge Island and Fanny Bay. Outages were also reported in Campbell River, Bowser and the Comox Valley earlier today.

Service has been out on Mudge Island since 7:35 this morning, with Bowser losing service at 7:12, Fanny Bay at 6:04 and Campbell River at 5:26, according to Shaw.

They say technicians are looking into the problems, but there are no current estimated times for when service might be restored.

Issues in the Sandwick area of Courtenay are resolved, according to Shaw, with them restored as of 9:32 a.m. Campbell River had its issues resolved at 12:16 p.m. and Bowsers were fixed at 12:24 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Shaw thanks its customers for their patience as the issues are fixed.