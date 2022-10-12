My Coast Now is profiling every mayoral candidate in the 2022 municipal election.

Dance Instructor at Arthur Murray Franchise Dance Studio, Brunie Brunie is 80 years-old and originates from Nanaimo.

We asked Brunie ‘what do you see as the prime issue in Nanaimo and how would you handle it?’

“Food security is the #1 priority. Rooftop gardens and communal space on every housing development instead of money to the city in lieu of parkland the residents never see. High-tech solar greenhouses in every neighborhood, fresh greens in every restaurant, on every table. We are Islanders and cannot depend on the ferry in these uncertain times.”

Election Day is October 15th with an advance voting opportunity on the 12th. A map of the voting locations is available here.