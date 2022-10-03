5,300 kilograms of trash were collected this year by community volunteers.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Sunshine Coast Regional District’s 9th annual Backroad Trash Bash, which took place on Saturday.

61 volunteers showed up to clean trash illegally dumped at 25 different sites.

Dump sites included wood waste, electronic waste, furniture, appliances, metal, and household garbage.

“We are thrilled with the excellent turn out and community spirit at this year’s event and are grateful for everyone’s hard work cleaning up the illegal dump sites,” says Rebecca Porte, Manager of Solid Waste Services.

Community residents, members of Sunshine Coast Off-Road Club, and representatives from AJM Disposal, BC Natural Resources Office, BC Conservation Service, Salish Soils and the members of the SCRD volunteered during the bash.

AJM Disposal, Coast Bin Rentals, and Salish Soils were thanked for their waste collection service.