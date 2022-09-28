WILD FRIDAY! Featuring the Black Bear
Purple Sea Star or Ochre Starfish
WILD FRIDAYS! Purple Sea Star or Ochre Starfish Keystone species of the Pacific Ocean the Purple Sea Star can live 20 years and only predators are...
Daddy Long Legs (aka Long Bodied Cellar Spider)
WILD FRIDAYS Daddy Long Legs (aka Long Bodied Cellar Spider) That’s my renter, Fred. He’s late on rent! Hahah. They use a predator defence system of...
Ten Lined June Beetle
WILD FRIDAYS! Ten Lined June Beetle This is a female Ten Lined June Beetle, also called a Watermelon Beetle. They don’t bite or have poison or venom,...
Polyphemus Moth
GET WILD FRIDAYS! Polyphemus Moth: Comes into this world as a tan boring looking caterpillar that slowly turns into a big juicy green caterpillar with a...
Mason Bees
GET WILD FRIDAYS! Mason Bees! Our native pollinators in North America! The hardest working bees, and they don’t produce honey, as they can pollinate 1600-2400...
