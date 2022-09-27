Voting will be opening up soon for those who want to get their voice heard as soon as possible.

On October 5th, Beban Park Social Centre will be open from 8am to 8pm to receive advance votes.

It will be open on October 12th, at the same place and time as well.

“Our advance voting opportunities give eligible voters the chance to vote before the General Election on October 15,” said Sheila Gurrie, Nanaimo’s Chief Election Officer. “Make sure to check the City website for information on voting requirements and a list of candidates.”

The general election will take place on the 15th, and the following locations will be open for voters to visit and cast their ballot;

Beban Park Social Centre, 2300 Bowen Road

Chase River Elementary School, 1503 Cranberry Avenue

City of Nanaimo Service and Resource Centre, 411 Dunsmuir Street

Dover Bay Secondary School, 6135 McGirr Road

Georgia Avenue Elementary School, 625 Georgia Avenue

Nanaimo District Secondary School, 355 Wakesiah Avenue

Protection Island Fire Hall (poll open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), 26 Pirates Lane

Randerson Ridge Elementary School, 6021 Nelson Road

Salvation Army Church, 505 8th Street

Uplands Park Elementary School, 3821 Stronach Drive

Wellington Secondary School, 3135 Mexicana Road

Woodlands Secondary School, 1270 Strathmore Street

More information is available in a video put out by the city and on the city’s website.