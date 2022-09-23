The first large-scale meet and greet of the mayoral, council, and school board candidates drew a crowd yesterday.

An opportunity to meet the candidates was hosted at Beban Park’s Social Center starting at 6:30pm, and ending at 8:30pm.

Attendees included all four mayoral candidates; Tasha Brown, Brunie Brunie, Leonard Krog, and Agnes Provost.

Council candidates Jeff Annesley, Sheryl Armstrong, Ken Bennett, Don Bonner, Tyler Brown, Paul Chapman, Hilary Eastmure, Ben Geselbracht, Nick Greer, Erin Hemmens, Jay Krishan, Shirley Lambrecht, Peter Lee, Zeni Maartman, Alan Macdonald, Paul Manly, Janice Perrino, Frank Pluta, Peter Poole, Michael Ribicic, Norm Smith, Robb Squire, Viraat BK Thammanna, Ian Thorpe, and David Wang were also present.

Missing were Derek D Hanna, Mike Hartlaub, Gary R Korpan, and Corey Trinkwon.

School trustee candidates Naomi Bailey, Tania Brzovic, Greg Keller. Leanne Lee, Charlene McKay, Leana Pellegrin, Mark Allan Robinson, and Bill Robinson showed up to the event.

President of the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce Kim Smythe said the turnout of the crowd differs between the years, as sometimes they’ll have a hundred or a thousand people come to meet the candidates.

“I think the numbers may be on the lower end [this time], in a few hundreds as opposed to, you know, nearly two thousand.”

He encouraged voters to register for advance polling, vote by mail, or vote in person on October 15th.