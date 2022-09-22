Authorities are investigating foul play in a Downtown Parksville fire.

It happened at around 6 am yesterday, in a commercial building on the 100-block of Memorial Ave.

There is extensive damage to the building, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Police believe the fire was set deliberately from the rear of the building. They investigated the scene throughout the day and are asking for any help you can give them.

RCMP’s Sergeant Shane Worth says, “If anyone has any information about this fire or has dash cam or video surveillance from the area around 6:00 a.m. this morning, investigators would like to speak with you.”