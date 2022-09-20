The Building Builders program is now connecting those looking for construction work in B.C. with experienced mentors in the industry.

The BC Construction Association started the program and opened applications Tuesday.

There are 300 mentee positions, and the mentorship period is one year.

Building Builders has been funded to run for three years by the Ministry of Employment and Social Development Canada.

Mentors will need to have at least 10 years of construction experience.

Applications for the program can be found online.