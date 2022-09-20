The recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have reduced the threat of wildfires, allowing the Coastal Fire Centre to lift the campfire ban on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and other coastal regions as of today at noon.

The ban was imposed in early August as dry and hot weather increased the threat of wildfires.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the forest fire danger has declined, but people are urged to continue using extreme caution with any campfire.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are still prohibited until October 28th, including fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.

Before lighting any fire, the Coastal Fire Centre advises people to check with local governments to see if there are any local restrictions.