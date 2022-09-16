Drivers heading to and from the Island’s west coast should expect delays as the Kennedy Hill construction project nears completion.

The B.C. Government says the project is about 90 per cent complete and is entering its final stages of construction on Sept. 20.

The project is widening a section of road next to Kennedy Lake so that two full lanes can be accommodated with shoulders, along with removing blind corners and stabilizing the rock slope.

The project was set to cost $38.1 million, but the budget has been increased to $53.96 million including $13.5 million from the New Building Canada Fund.

Starting Tuesday, hourly closures with top-of-the-hour releases will take place daily from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Traffic will be single-lane alternating from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The section of the road will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. with a release to clear queued traffic at 2 a.m.

In addition, the road will be completely closed overnight on three consecutive nights starting on Sept. 21 so crews can put in cantilever girders and complete deck panel placement.

Dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The government says there will not be a release of queued traffic during these closures.

Several factors caused the budget to rise and delay the project, according to the province. They say the pandemic, blasting damage and the need for smaller blasts all contributed to the delays.

The project is expected to be finished this fall.