Health workers will continue to be required to have at least two doses of an approved vaccination against COVID-19, unless they have an exemption.

Nothing about the mandates have changed, they will continue to impact workers in areas funded by health authorities, the health authorities themselves, and care homes, but do not impact other health professionals like opticians, dentists, and naturopathic doctors.

“Given the high rates of vaccination in these professions, and the current state of the pandemic, the PHO has decided to not require private, regulated health professionals to be vaccinated at this time,” the Ministry of Health said in a release.

They add that the spread of disease is expected to accelerate in the mid-late fall, and the “potential for another variant of concern to emerge remains a real concern.”

These provincial health orders were updated on Monday (September 12) and announced to the public today.

For more information on the current Provincial Health Office orders, click here.