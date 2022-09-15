Curbside collection will still be going on during the 19th, and recreational centers will be operating their normal service hours.

This, as the Regional District of Nanaimo announces it is recognizing the national holiday announced by the federal government to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The administrative office will be closed, but the public can still access its services online, such as submitting complaint forms, checking zoning information, and sending payments.

The Ravensong Aquatic Centre and Oceanside Place Arena will be open. For programs held at non-RDN centers, you’re encouraged to visit the RDN’s website for updates.

The RDN’s transit service will operate its normal route, however, the transit office will be closed.