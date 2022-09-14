A father is hoping to weed out predators in the Nanaimo community, and is looking for others to join his team.

Jay Bruce, as he goes by online, is a truck driver and a self-described ‘vigilante’.

Bruce is hoping to get others involved in his operation, as it’s just himself and one other person running South Island Predator Publishing, a Facebook group.

“I’m just relieved that these people are outed in the community,” says Bruce. “I take no pride in what I do. I don’t think of myself as like, some high-and-mighty being doing this. Anyone can do it. It’s just like I don’t know why it isn’t being done by other people, really.”

He was in the news recently when the principal of a private school in Lantzville was fired after alleged “inappropriate online activity” with someone posing as a minor.

“That was an instructional video of how easy it is and how dumb these guys are. I just can’t believe he was the head of the school, like wow. I just can’t believe he had a lengthy career like that and access to all those kids. Who knows, right? I can’t say anything else, but who knows what else is happening that we don’t know about? I hope that any kids who know that individual, if they had any bad experiences, that they come forward.”

He states another man he’d exposed may be convicted in the near future, though sentences are never long.

“I don’t want to discredit the RCMP because I know that they do everything that they can and they might not have the proper resources to take something like this on but… From my standpoint, the sentences that these people get anyways are nowhere near the sentences that I handle just posting it in the community,” says Bruce. “I get real results that way, rather than two or three years down the road and then they have weekends in jail or probation and can use the computer. It’s like, well, they’re still a threat.”

After posting their information on South Island Predator Publishing, Bruce says he contacts them and offers them counseling services.

He says predators nowadays are using apps like TikTok, Facebook, and essentially any online space children are also to use. To lure kids in, they’ll be friendly and attempt to form a bond.

“Some of them that I’ve talked to have told me they’re youth workers or work with kids, and it’s definitely not the case. But it’s usually friendship forming— let’s go for coffee, let’s watch a movie, let’s meet here, maybe I can buy you stuff, blah blah blah… Kind of like a risk assessment.”

Bruce states internet privacy is essential, and kids must be taught how to use the internet safely, just as how you have to learn how to drive a car before you’re allowed to get your license.

More information about online internet safety for kids is available here.