The police hunt for Jack Chisholm continues with another sighting over the weekend.

Chisholm, 23, is wanted for a string of marine thefts in Southern Vancouver Island, but has been seen on the Sunshine Coast throughout the last week.

Most recently, he was spotted leaving the IGA in Wilson Creek when he saw police and ran into bushes behind the Canadian Tire. He was caught on security camera in the IGA.

Chisholm is believed to be camping in the area, since witnesses claimed he smelled of campfire smoke.

It’s the second time he’s evaded police on foot on the coast. The first time was on Thursday night when he escaped by running into the bushes behind the Independent Grocer in Sechelt. That was after police recovered a stolen boat and Chisholm’s dog at Friendship Park. The dog was taken to the SPCA.

Thomas Cudworth, 33, is also wanted for marine thefts and is believed to be on the Sunshine Coast.

If you have any information about Chisholm or Cudworth you’re asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP.