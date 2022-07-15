- Advertisement -

A wanted man has fled Sunshine Coast RCMP on foot and they’re still on the hunt for him.

Jack Chisholm is one of two men who were reportedly seen on the Sunshine Coast wanted in a string of marine thefts along Southern Vancouver Island.

He was spotted last night running into the bushes behind the Independent Grocer in Sechelt on Thursday night. That was after police recovered a boat that had been stolen from the Wilson Creek area at Friendship Park. Chisholm’s dog was located near the boat and taken to the SPCA.

The most recent tip to police said Chisholm was spotted this morning (Friday) hitchhiking from Sechelt to Gibsons, where he was dropped off near the A&W at Venture Way and Gibsons Way.

23 year-old Chisholm and 33 year-old Thomas Cudworth are each wanted for the thefts, and before this were also seen in the Gibsons Harbour earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information about Chisholm or Cudworth you’re asked to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Crimestoppers.