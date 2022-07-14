Listen Live

Two men with arrest warrants spotted on Sunshine Coast

By Nicholas Arnold
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
A couple of men with active arrest warrants on Vancouver Island were recently spotted on the Sunshine Coast, and police are hoping to track them down.

33 year-old Thomas Cudworth and 23 year-old Jack Chisholm are suspected in a number of marine thefts along the south coast of Vancouver Island since 2021.

Not a lot of information was released, but it was said they were spotted in the Gibsons Harbour.

Photo of Thomas Cudworth from Sunshine Coast RCMP
Photo of Jack Chisholm from Sunshine Coast RCMP

If you have any information about their location, you can contact Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266 or Crimestoppers.

