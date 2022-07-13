- Advertisement -

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has joined the Port Alberni RCMP investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne.

VIIMCU investigators are in Port Alberni following up on tips, conducting interviews, and gathering surveillance images and other videos.

Inspector Kevin O’Donnell, Officer in Charge of the unit, is seeking to “assure the community that this is not unusual, in cases where a person’s disappearance is out of character and criminality can not be immediately ruled out.”

On the weekend, the white 2021 Jeep Compass belonging to Manthorne was found south of Nanaimo.

On Monday, the RCMP said Amber might be in the company of a man that has since been located.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP says it’s working with search and rescue teams at viable sites identified, such as the one south of Nanaimo where her vehicle was discovered.

Investigators say Amber was last seen on Thursday, July 7th, and continue to appeal for any information related to her disappearance.