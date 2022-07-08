- Advertisement -

After almost 18 hours of an outage, some Rogers customers are starting to see wireless service restored.

In a statement, Rogers and President CEO Tony Staffieri says “meaningful progress” has been made to bring the company’s networks back online.

However, Staffieri says there is still no estimated time of restoration for all Rogers services including landline service, internet, and television. He says the telecom giant will continue to keep people informed.

The service not only disruptedRogers’ customers’ lives but the lives of many Canadians as Interac debit payments were unable to be made at most businesses throughout the country. Most businesses were asking patrons for cash payment or payment on credit cards, however, some businesses were unable to process even credit transactions.

Staffieri made this comment, “We know going a full day without connectivity has real impacts on our customers and all Canadians. On behalf of all of us here at Rogers, Rogers for Business, Fido, chatr and cityfone, I want to sincerely apologize for this service interruption and the impact it is having on people from coast to coast to coast.”

He goes on to pledge Rogers will work to fully understand the root cause of the outage and make changes to meet and exceed expectations of the network and apply credits to all customers impacted by the outage. No details of credits were made available.

Some people have been posting to social media that service has been restored but there is no indication as to what services are back and the company is not saying.