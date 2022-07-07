- Advertisement -

A small group of artists is hoping to bring Nanaimo’s community to their art show.

The 3rd Annual Garden Art Show will be held from July 15th to the 27th, from 11am to 5pm. Opening reception on the 15th will last from 5 to 9pm.

One of the artists, Dee Fontan, says there are a number of others participating.

“There’s going to be quite a variety of different crafts and art at the event, so everybody’s working diligently to prepare. Yeah, it’s very fun.”



Fontan is a jeweler. There will also be three ceramics artists (Joe Lysons, Joel A. Prévost, and Linda McDonald), a painter (Denise Tierney), a Garden Ornamentalist (Sheila Bergin), and a children’s book author (Lindsay Ford) present at the event.

A multitude of artistic creations will be available for purchase and browsing.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of the community,” said Fontan. “Especially with COVID moving out of our lives— it’s so nice to be around people and to engage with everyone.”

It will be hosted at the Vancouver Island Sculpting Studio, at 294 Harewood Road.

Live music will be present on the 17th, with a DJ attending.