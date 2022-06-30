- Advertisement -

SECHELT, B.C. – Over the skies of downtown Sechelt, BC on Canada Day will be a squadron of the grey four engine propellor driven CP – 140 Aurora Royal Canadian Airforce planes. During the flyby, the squadron will dip to under 500 feet (ca. 152 metres) above the ground as they make their way to and from their base at 19 Wing Comox.

The air force explains these special events, are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety. Tomorrow’s flyby is subject to weather and operational requirements.

The show will go on at approximately 11:30 in the tomorrow.