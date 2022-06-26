- Advertisement -

Canada Day celebrations are set to return to Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park this Friday.

There are two stages of performances planned, with community vendors, interactive booths, roving entertainers, and bouncy castles. That includes things like crafts, face painting, food and water stations. Columbia Bakery is working on a birthday cake for the community, which is something they’re known for providing to the celebration.

Performances will be from The Midnights, Mark Crissinger, Dave Hart and Doctors of Rock n Roll. Dancers from throughout the area will be performing on the cultural community stage.

It’s the first time since the pandemic began that full-scale festivities will be held. They were planned for last year, but heavily scaled back in the days leading up due to increasing case counts of Covid.

Mayor Leonard Krog says after two years it’s exciting to have Canada Day celebrations back.

- Advertisement -

“You are encouraged to take part in two new free services available this year to get you to Maffeo Sutton Park,” says Krog. “Ride your bike and leave it at the bike valet or hop on the free shuttle at either Woodgrove Mall or Vancouver Island University.”

The parking and shuttle services are being provided since there is no on-site parking at the park. The service is being provided by the city and the district.

Activities will be running from 11am until 3pm and the valet bike parking is open from 9am until 5pm.