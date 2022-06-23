- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP have seized a vehicle in connection to a hit and run from March of this year.

The incident sent a woman to hospital and injured the dogs that she was walking at the time. Surgery was required to fix one of the dog’s legs following the incident, the other dog had some bruising. The woman had non-life threatening injuries.

It happened near Superior Road in Lantzville on the afternoon of March 4th.

At the time Constable Gary O’Brien said it was clear the driver knew they had hit them.

“Based on where they were walking and given that the driver actually stopped the vehicle after striking them, it is inconceivable that the driver did not realize what had transpired,” said O’Brien.

Although the vehicle was taken for investigation and it’s owner has given a statement to police, no charges have been laid.

O’Brien’s asking again for anyone with information on the incident to give Nanaimo RCMP a call on their non-emergency line.

“The victim was notified of these developments and is grateful that the investigation is moving forward,” says O’Brien. “Police are also confident in saying that there are others in the community who have knowledge of this incident but for unknown reasons, they have not come forward.”

Nanaimo RCMP’s number is 250-754-2345, you can quote file # 2022-7458.