The province is asking for public input for long-term improvements to Highway 101.

Consultation is already underway on the section of the highway between Sechelt and Gibsons. The province says the input will help them decide what long-term routing will be needed for the corridor.

Traffic volume on the highway has increased by about 20 per cent over the last five years according to the provincial government. The province says as communities continue to grow, there may be a need for a bypass route to keep the highway running smoothly.

They say some areas could benefit from the bypass to ease congestion while addressing growing safety issues.

Residents are invited to a virtual open house that will run from June 16 until July 28 and connect with one of two virtual information sessions on June 23 or 29.

Links to the meetings can be found here. The preferred long-term solution will be decided by early 2023.