A purse snatcher has been arrested after tips from the Nanaimo public.

On the 2nd of May, an individual snatched the purse of a woman who’d been enjoying the Country Club food court.

On June 9th, the Nanaimo RCMP released the video above in hopes to find out who the individual was.

With the help of the public, the individual was found. However, since no formal charges have been laid, the identity and charges of the person cannot be released.

“Investigators are confident that the person identified by the general public is responsible for the theft,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. “Investigators were also thoroughly impressed with the promptness and accuracy of the tips provided. A big thank you also goes out to the management of the Country Club Mall for having installed excellent CCTV cameras which captured the entire incident.”

When charges are laid, the individual’s name will be made public.