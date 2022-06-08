- Advertisement -

The avian flu has been discovered on the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirms that the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu has been found in small poultry flocks in the District of Sechelt, the Peace River district, and Summerland.

Producers within a 10-kilometre range have been notified.

The locations where the infected birds were discovered have been placed under quarantine.

Owners of small or backyard flocks throughout BC are urged to remain vigilant and have appropriate preventative measures in place.

Those measures include eliminating or reducing opportunities for poultry to encounter wild birds, reducing human access to the flock, and increased cleaning, disinfection and sanitization.