- Advertisement -

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for more information about a 15 year-old Nanaimo child who was killed in a fatal incident with a motor vehicle over the weekend.

At around 10:30pm on Saturday on the Nanaimo Parkway in the southbound lanes, the child was reportedly running in and out of traffic.

Several motorists called 911, who attended along with the BC Coroners service who pronounced the child dead on the scene. The highway was closed for several hours.

On Sunday, a woman in her early 20’s came forward admitting that she had hit the child with her SUV, and did not remain at the scene.

Nanaimo RCMP say at the time of the collison, it was raining, dark, and the victim was wearing dark clothing.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who has dash cam video or eye witness evidence, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-19019.