- Advertisement -

B.C.’s minimum wage workers will get a pay boost on June 1, from $15.20 to $15.65.

According to B.C. Government officials, this will be the highest minimum wage of any province in Canada.

“Having a fair minimum wage is a key step in helping to lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable and build a strong economy for B.C.,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “We will continue to advocate for fair wages for all workers, especially those low-income workers who have been so essential to our health and well-being during the pandemic.”

B.C government officials said the minimum wage increase is tied to the province’s average annual inflation rate.

As of June 1, a 2.8 per cent pay increase will also apply to the minimum daily wages of live-in camp leaders and live-in home support workers, as well as resident caretaker minimum monthly wage.

- Advertisement -