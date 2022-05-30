- Advertisement -

UPDATE 4:43pm: E-Comm 911 confirms that the issue is resolved, Telus and Koodo customers can dial 911 to get help in an emergency situation without issue again. The total time of outage was around 2 hours. Still no word on the cause of the outage.

UPDATE: @TELUS / @Koodo advising that this outage impacting their cellphone customers in #BC is now resolved and callers are getting through to 9-1-1. With service restored, anyone experiencing an emergency situation should call 9-1-1 right away to get the help they need. #911BC — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 30, 2022 4:00pm: Strathcona Regional District sends an advisory for the 911 service issue which continues to only affect those on the Telus and Koodo networks. The Fraser Valley also reports the issue, leading to what could be a provincial issue. Affected areas are seen in the photo below.

2:30pm: 911 service is not currently available to Telus and Koodo customers across most of South Central Vancouver Island.

The outage (marked in red above) spans from the Malahat up to Cassidy, and across west to Port Renfrew.

If you need to call 911, you should either use a landline or a cell phone that is not on the Telus or Koodo network.

No word yet on the cause of the incident. More information as it’s available.