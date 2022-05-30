- Advertisement -

Communities may soon be able to request food supplies through an app from United Way.

The app will be created through $400,000 in funding from the provincial government. According to the province, the money will be used to develop a database to connect organizations and supply food to communities in need.

They add the app will be piloted this year.

United Way is receiving a total of $1.4 million from the provincial government as part of $2.85 million in funding for urgent food needs development.

The other $1 million will be used to support United Way’s food hub operations and expand them from 16 to 20. United Way says these hubs provide communities with access to food, food literacy and wellness programming.

“Food Hubs are a critical lifeline for many communities across the province and, with rising inflation, the need for food security is becoming greater,” said United Way British Columbia CEO Michael McKnight.

“The financial support provided by the province will not only help expand food hubs across the province but will also expand the important services they currently provide – strengthening the vital connections that make communities healthy, caring and inclusive.”

Along with funding being given to United Way, the province is also sending $955,000 to Food Banks BC to create rapid access for people affected by floods and wildfires and $130,000 to the Resilient North Research project.

Food Banks BC executive director Dan Huang-Taylor says the funds are welcomed after last year’s weather effects.

“Last year’s devastating fires and floods created a food security emergency in B.C. Communities that were completely cut off faced desperate and urgent needs. At the same time, supply-chain disruptions and price increases created heightened food insecurity for all communities in the province,” said Huang-Taylor.

“As we enter a new season of potential extreme weather events, we are deeply grateful for this continued support, which will enable us to get vital supplies to people facing urgent and critical need.”

The province says food security is identified as an important issue in TogetherBC, their poverty reduction plan.