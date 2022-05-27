- Advertisement -

2:19pm: Situation has been cleared, road reopening. Drive BC says you should still expect delays as traffic normalizes.

1:17pm: Traffic still being redirected off of HWY-19 Northbound before Lantzville. 12:36 pm: Closure on HWY-19 Northbound just before Lantzville.

Listener reports say a cyclist has been hit. No word on injuries or a timetable for reopening yet. Traffic is being detoured through Lantzville Road.

#BCHwy19 The highway is CLOSED to all northbound traffic just before Mary Ellen Drive in #Nanaimo due to a vehicle incident. Crews en route. Expect major delays. Alternate route available via #BCHwy19A. #VanIsle #Lantzville — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 27, 2022