HWY-19 Closure Northbound Near Lantzville

By Nicholas Arnold
2:19pm: Situation has been cleared, road reopening. Drive BC says you should still expect delays as traffic normalizes.
1:17pm: Traffic still being redirected off of HWY-19 Northbound before Lantzville.
12:36 pm: Closure on HWY-19 Northbound just before Lantzville.
Listener reports say a cyclist has been hit. No word on injuries or a timetable for reopening yet. Traffic is being detoured through Lantzville Road.

