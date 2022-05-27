- Advertisement -

After seeing news Nanaimo RCMP were looking for a missing person when a kayak was found, the owner has stepped forward to clear the air.

“I am so embarrassed but yet extremely grateful to know that there are first responders trained and ready to respond to these kinds of situations,” said Allison Wasserman, owner of the kayak found floating in the Nanaimo River.

The lone kayak led to a significant response by emergency crews when it was spotted on Tuesday. The Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews, EHS, and police attended to search for whoever lost it and asked the public for help.

On the 22nd, Wasserman flipped out of her kayak, and due to the fast river, was forced to leave her kayak tucked under some log booms. Water levels were expected to fall on Wednesday, when she planned to retrieve it.

“I realize now that I should have reported it but with everything happening it just slipped my mind. I would, though, like to extend a heartfelt thank you and a sincere apology to all of the first responders who attended. I have learned a valuable lesson,” said Wasserman.

Coincidentally, the entire incident happened right as Safe Boating Awareness Week began. Today is the final day of the campaign.

Safe Boating Council Director Ian Gilson says one of the best ways to protect yourself when boating is to wear a lifejacket, and if you ever get into peril like Wasserman did, make sure someone knows where you’re going.

“What we recommend is to fill out what’s called a float plan. What it talks about is your boat description, yourself, and how many people are going to be with you, where you’re going and what time you expect to be back,” said Gilson. “You leave that with the responsible person and also give them the number to call should you not arrive back.”

Thankfully Wasserman was safe, and only suffered minor cuts and bruises from being flipped out of her kayak.

For more information on staying safe during the boating season, Gilson encourages you to visit the Safe Boating Awareness Week website.