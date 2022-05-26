- Advertisement -

The B.C. government will be giving out six grants worth $25,000 to graduate students researching wildlife stewardship.

“The more we understand about wildlife and how they interact with the ecosystems around them, the better our decisions on wildlife stewardship and biodiversity conservation will be,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship in a release.

“This research funding supports students and draws together the expertise of academics, First Nations and other partners to gather the knowledge and data needed to make well-informed, collaborative decisions about wildlife management.”

The money comes from the together for wildlife research fund which is made up of the University of Northern British Columbia, Thompson Rivers University and the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus.

Provincial officials say applications from those three schools will be prioritized but students from any B.C. post-secondary institution can apply.

They say project proposals must include partnerships between multiple academic institutions and collaborations with Indigenous communities.

Applications will be accepted starting on May 30.

MORE: Grant Application (B.C. government)